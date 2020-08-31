Cab operators hope for better business with lifting of e-pass restriction

TIRUCHI

The State government’s decision to do away with the e-pass system for intra-State travel has opened a ray of hope for the revival of business, which was severely hit since the imposition of nationwide lockdown on March 24, for cab operators.

Though the State government introduced an e-pass system soon after the imposition of lockdown to facilitate the people to carry out emergency travels such as for medical treatment, attending marriages or funerals, it had been a difficult task for many, including genuine travellers, to get e-pass.

The travellers would not only have to provide their personal details but also the details of cabs and the drivers to get e-pass. They had to get e-passes separately with the Collectors of both inbound and outbound districts.

In the initial stages, the authorities followed stringent norms to issue e-pass. Aiming to curb unnecessary travel to check the spread of COVID-19, most of the applications were rejected. Many applicants had to file multiple applications. Even after the State government relaxed the rules for allowing cab operators to carry passengers within the district recently, most of the cab operators remained idle as the people tend to hire taxis mainly for travelling long distances, thereby affecting the cab operators and drivers very hard.

The cab operators, who were unable to repay their dues and getting fitness certificates from the transport authorities for the last five months, resorted to a protest in front of the Collector Office here a few days ago, demanding the abolition of e-pass system. Similar protests were held in different parts of the State too. Days after their protest, the State government has done away with the e-pass system for inter district travels. It has brought cheers to the cab operators.

Though the lifting of e-pass system in the State except for hill stations will come to effect from Tuesday, it is said that several cabs including vans had already begun carrying passengers to different parts of the State on Monday itself. Most of the highways were teaming with cabs.

“It is definitely a relief for us. Traffic on highways has already increased with taxis and other vehicles carrying passengers. It indicates we will pick up business gradually,” said S. Mahesh, a car owner in Srirangam.

However, the insistence of getting e-pass for travelling to Kodaikanal and Ooty and inter-State trips have not gone well among the cab operators. “Our 20% of trips are mainly for carrying tourists to hill stations. We will not get trips until the lifting of the e-pass system to hill stations too,” says Sakthi, a tourist van owner.