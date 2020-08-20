Tiruchirapalli

Cab operators, drivers stage demo

Taxi and auto rickshaw drivers staging a demonstration at Tiruchi Collectorate on Thursday.

Taxi and auto rickshaw drivers staging a demonstration at Tiruchi Collectorate on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

Cab operators and drivers of various associations staged a demonstration here on Thursday, demanding waiver of road tax and relief for drivers.

Cab operators and drivers from different parts of the city participated in the demonstration. Stating that tour operation had come to standstill since the imposition of lockdown in the State, they said that though the State had announced some relaxations for carrying passengers, the e-pass system had effectively prevented them from doing so. Hence, the e-pass system should be abolished immediately.

The protesters added that the State government should distribute ₹5,000 a month to all cab owners and drivers as their livelihood has been hit hard since April.

The protesters also demanded waiver of road tax for a year and interest on loan received from banks.

