Tiruchirapalli

C. Natarajan passes away

C. Natarajan, formerly Dean - Planning and Development, National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, died on Tuesday after a bout of illness.

He was 65 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. The funeral will be conducted at the Oyamari Crematorium at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

