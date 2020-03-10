Bypassed devotees forced to walk two km

Passengers boarding a mofussil bus at a bus halt onTiruchi-Chennai National Highway near Samayapuram.

TIRUCHI

10 March 2020 23:45 IST

Devotees visiting Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram by mofussil buses face much hardship as they are forced to trek a long distance to reach the shrine from Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

Mofussil buses, both private and government-run, plying on Tiruchi-Perambalur-Tiruchi and Tiruchi-Cuddalore-Tiruchi routes prefer to go via the highway, skipping the Samayapuram Four Roads Junction, which entails a detour of less than two km. Consequently, devotees have to board or alight from the buses at bus halts along the highway.

Persistent representations to authorities seeking operation of buses via Samayapuram Four Roads Junction, which is closer to the temple, have gone unheeded, complain a section of devotees.

They point out that before four-laning of Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway all buses went via Samayapuram Four Roads junction.

But ever since a bypass road was built as part of the four-lane project, to prevent congestion at Samayapuram junction, devotees have been forced to trek nearly two km to reach the temple. They contend that the bypass was meant for long distance buses and not for mofussil buses operating on short distances.

Recently, the National Highways Authority of India built a service lane from the left side of the highway providing direct access to the temple for vehicles coming from Perambalur/Chennai side. The service lane fulfilled a long-felt need, but has come as little relief to pedestrians.

“Even after construction of the service lane, mofussil buses from Perambalur and Cuddalore to Tiruchi do not go via them. I have submitted representations to Collectors of Tiruchi, Perambalur and Cuddalore pressing the demand. Previously, they said the problem will be sorted out once the service lane is built. But till today, the buses do not go via the service lane,” said Saravanan Natesan, a resident of Puthanampatti and regular visitor to the temple.

He also points out that buses plying in the opposite direction, from Tiruchi to Perambalur and Cuddalore, too do not go via the service lane. Most devotees reach Samayapuram by buses plying on Perambalur and Cuddalore routes. Hence, a large number of them face much hardship.

The Mariamman temple, situated on the outskirts of Tiruchi, draws devotees in droves on weekends and on Amavasya and Pournami. Annual festivals such as Thai Poosam, Poochorithal, Chithirai and Navarathri also attract thousands of devotees. This year’s Poochorithal festival began last Sunday and will continue over the next three Sundays during the Tamil month of Masi, when thousands visit the deity to offer flowers.

“The temple attracts hundreds of thousands of pilgrims right through the year and is said to be among the highest revenue generating temple in the State. The authorities should ensure that all necessary amenities were provided to the devotees,” Mr. Natesan said.

The bus terminus built in 2003 for mofussil buses near the Four Roads Junction was lying in disuse. Bus shelters on the highway do not have proper amenities such as drinking water or toilets.

Pedestrians risk their lives as they attempt to cross the highway to reach the bus halts on either side of the highway. In the absence of proper lighting, it has become a dangerous trek for devotees to and from the temple during the nights. People are even being waylaid, he lists out.

P. Ayyarappan, a resident of Allur, points out that women and senior citizens are the worst sufferers. Buses operating on Tiruchi-Madurai route still go via Viralimalai even after a by-pass road was laid around the town.

“Only a few passengers alight or board mofussil buses at Viralimalai. When buses plying on this route can go via an important temple, why not buses operating on Perambalur route go via Samayapuram, which attracts a huge number of passengers,” he wonders.