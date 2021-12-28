Bypass road sought around Gangaikondacholapuram on Tiruchi-Chidambaram NH

A file photo of Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district.

TIRUCHI

28 December 2021 18:26 IST

Concern over impact of pollution and movement of heavy vehicles on the temple complex

With widening of Tiruchi-Chidambaram National Highway making substantial progress in recent months, heritage enthusiasts and residents of Gangaikondacholapuram have called for construction of a by-pass around the town to protect the Brihadisvara Temple, a world heritage monument, from possible hazards caused by movement of heavy vehicles close to the structure.

The 134-km long highway is being widened in three packages covering Tiruchi-Kallagam, Kallagam-Meensuritti and Meensuritti-Chidambaram stretches.

The highway passes alongside the Brihadisvara Temple, a UNESCO world heritage monument under the maintenance and control of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Established by King Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044 CE) after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains, Gangaikondacholapuram was the capital of the Cholas for about 250 years. He also built the Brihadisvara Temple with a huge lingam, which has been in worship till date.

The Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council Trust (GKC Trust) comprising heritage enthusiasts and local residents has long been lobbying for providing a diversion around the temple to protect the monument. “The well-maintained living temple is a national pride. But the national highway runs close to the temple and its development would attract more traffic. This could endanger the temple structure,” argues R. Komagan, Chairman, GKC Trust.

In a recent representation to the Regional Director of ASI, Bengaluru, he called for the constitution of an expert committee to assess the impact of hazards posed by pollution and the deterioration that the structure might suffer due to movement of traffic on the widened highway near the temple.

The road was laid by the British government to carry stones dismantled by them from the temple’s outer and inner prakarams, Mr. Komagan claimed and pointed out that it ran close to the protected boundary of the monument.

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (or AMASR Act) covers this buffer zone, Mr. Komagan maintained, expressing apprehensions that the movement of heavy trucks could cause strong vibrations and air pollution affecting the structure and its sculptures.

The highway development project would only worsen the situation as it would attract more traffic. The entire temple had been built with interlinking joints. Besides, the temple car and processions go via the road, known as vadakku radha veedhi. NHAI safety rules would not permit and there was no proper road for diversion of traffic during temple festivals, he said.

The GKC Trust also filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court, which directed the competent authority of NHAI to pass appropriate orders on the objections raised by the trust.

NHAI sources maintained that no major development or widening was planned on the road stretch for about 900 metres near the temple complex. Only improvements to the existing two-lane road had been proposed and a stretch of about 300 metres ahead of the temple would be widened by five feet each on both sides.

“We have sought a no objection certificate [NOC] from the ASI for this improvement. Only upon receiving the NOC, we will take up the work and fully adhere to the conditions that may be specified. There is no land acquisition involved near the temple though some encroachments may have been removed, triggering apprehensions of locals,” an official told The Hindu.

He said when the road was made into a four-lane highway in future, a bypass road would most likely come up.