BVB Global School wins a close contest at The Hindu Young World Quiz

BVM Global School, with a solitary point lead over Sri Vageesha Vidyashram, emerged winners in a thrilling finish to the 20th edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz Competition here on Wednesday.

The BVM Global team of S. Visweswar and B.B. Agiless lifted the first prize with a score of 104 points, leaving the second spot to S. Shravan Shriram and V.P. Ragesh of Sri Vageesha Vidyashram.

The team from Montfort School, Kattur, won the third prize and another team from Sri Vageesha Vidyashram was at the fourth position. The other finalists were Sri Akilandeshwari Vidyalaya and Kamala Niketan Montessori School.

The event held in the MD Hall in BHEL witnessed enthusiastic participation of 236 teams from 55 schools in the region. An air of excitement pervaded as the teams went through the experience of a roller-coaster ride while attempting to respond in a jiffy to a set of 25 thought-provoking questions posed by quiz master V.V. Ramanan in the final round covering mythology, history, art, music, cartoons and other topics of interest to the young minds.

All the six finalists got chunks of marks by identifying hidden image of one of the young vibrant actors Sivakarthikeyan. Negative marking abruptly brought down the winning prospects of a few teams causing abrupt fluctuations in the scores.

A HPCL slogan writing contest was organised as part of the event and the following were the winners: A. Baraneetharan of Chellammal Vidyalaya, R. Rajeshreeyal of KNMS, T. Akshara of R.S.K. Junior School, R.S. Mukilan of Gokilambal International School, D. Giridharan of Sri Akilandeshwari Vidyalaya, and R. Kanishka of S.R.M. Public School, Thuraiyur.

Presenting medals to the winners, Sibi Adhithya Senthilkumar, Sub-Collector of Srirangam Taluk, said that developing a sense of curiosity was vital for learning and urged teachers to conduct quiz events at the school level to infuse interest into the learning process.

The event presented by Canara Bank was powered by LIC. Amrita School of Engineering, Coimbatore, was the knowledge partner and FIITJEE, the regional sponsor. Aswin Sweets was the snack partner; and HPCL, Eagle Control, Pinkk and Orange, and Eveready were the gift partners.