Button battery removed from girl’s stomach at Tiruchi GH

September 28, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A button battery stuck inside a one-year-old girl’s food pipe was removed recently by doctors at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi through a delicate endoscopy procedure.

N. Iniya, daughter of Nallathambi from Kurumbalur village in Perambalur district, swallowed the button battery used in toys while playing on September 21. She was immediately rushed to Perambalur Government Hospital, where an X-Ray showed that the battery was stuck in the girl’s food pipe.

Later, she was referred to the MGMGH where the doctors at the Paediatric Surgery and Gastroenterology departments decided to perform an endoscopic procedure administering anaesthesia to remove the foreign body from the girl’s food pipe.

R.R. Kannan, surgical gastroenterologist, said that the endoscope equipment was inserted through the oesophagus, and the battery was removed from the girl’s food pipe within minutes. Since the battery was stuck inside the food pipe, it could have caused severe erosion and led to serious complications. But, she only had a minor ulcer, and he added that she is undergoing treatment and recovering well.

