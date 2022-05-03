Butterfly Conservatory to have added recreation for children soon

May 03, 2022 16:42 IST

TIRUCHI

The Forest Department will soon create an amusement ride inside the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam.

An electric Columbus swing ride is being installed inside the sprawling conservatory by the department in partnership with a Tiruchi-based private agency.

Trials will be conducted once the installation works are over and the safety aspects will be studied before it is commissioned, said a department official here.

The swing ride is coming up close to the spot where a toy train is operated at present. The latest facility inside the 27-acre conservatory is being created as an added attraction, especially for children, the official further said. .