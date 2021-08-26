Butterfly conservatory reopens to visitors

Over four months after it was shut in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam reopened to visitors on Thursday.

The move to reopen the conservatory, a popular leisure destination in Tiruchi, comes in the wake of relaxations announced by the State government recently.

A Forest official said COVID-19 safety protocols were being adhered to while allowing visitors inside the conservatory. The visitors were subjected to thermal scanning and advised to sanitise their hands with sanitiser kept at the entrance of the conservatory. They were also being asked to wear masks and ensure personal distancing inside the facility.

Although the visitors footfall on the first day of reopening was low, Forest officials exuded confidence that it would gradually rise in the coming days. The 27-acre conservatory sandwiched between the Cauvery and the Coleroon had recorded 125 butterfly species and 118 bird species since it was opened in November 2015.

The conservatory remained shut for over seven months ever since the lockdown was clamped in March last following outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. It was reopened to visitors in mid-November last year.

A battery-operated vehicle with three cars to carry 10 adults and children at a time was introduced early this year as part of improving amenities at the lush green conservatory which had an indoor conservatory, amphitheatre, information centre, children's park and Nakshatra Vanam.

The battery-operated vehicle was introduced to take visitors around the sprawling conservatory.