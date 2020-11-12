Butterfly conservatory reopens after a long gap

Tiruchi

12 November 2020 18:48 IST

Having remained shut for visitors for over seven months owing to the lockdown clamped in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam - a major tourist attraction - reopened for public viewing on Thursday. The Forest Department has strictly adhered to the Standard Operating Procedures as spelt out by the State government following the reopening of the sprawling conservatory sandwiched between the Cauvery river and the Coleroon river on a reserve forest land.

Markings were made at the entrance of the conservatory ahead of its reopening to ensure that personal distancing was maintained by the visitors while awaiting their turn to buy tickets to gain entry inside. On the first day of its reopening, the footfalls were relatively less when compared to the pre-COVID period, said a Forest Department official. All visitors were subjected to thermal scanning before being allowed to buy entry tickets. It was also ensured that all visitors wore masks and they were given sanitisers to clean their hands. Visitors who did not have masks were asked to buy the same at the entrance by paying a nominal amount.

“The entry tickets were issued only after the visitors were subjected to thermal scanning and after ensuring that they wore masks. The visitors were asked to stamp on a medicated foot mat kept at the entrance prior to being allowed inside”, the official further said. The department has formed a team comprising a Forester and Forest Guards to ensure that personal distancing was being maintained by visitors inside the 27-acre conservatory. The Forest Department staff serving at the conservatory have been provided with masks and gloves as a safety measure. A chain of 16 surveillance cameras have been installed to watch the movements of the visitors. One of the monitors had been kept at the entrance, while another one was placed at the eco shop.

Though the conservatory was shut for visitors, regular maintenance works was carried out inside for over seven months including watering of plants and restocking of nectar plants, said the official adding that over 115 butterfly species had been recorded inside.

On an average, the conservatory which has an indoor conservatory, amphitheatre, boating facility, eco shop, information centre, children's park and ‘Nakshatra Vanam’ used to attract about 500 visitors on an average daily with footfalls doubling on weekends, the official said. Ever since the conservatory was inaugurated in November 2015, the number of footfalls until the lockdown was clamped in March exceeded 11 lakh.