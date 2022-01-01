Tiruchirapalli

Butterfly conservatory closed until further notice

The Forest Department here has announced that the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory at Srirangam, a major tourist spot, will remain closed until further notice. The action has been taken in view of fresh COVID-19 curbs announced by the State government in view of a rise in cases, especially the Omicron variant.


