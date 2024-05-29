GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Busy spot at TVS Toll Gate becomes open toilet for passers-by

Installing a paid restroom at the TVS Toll Gate junction would help to keep the area clean

Published - May 29, 2024 09:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A public toilet at the TVS Toll Gate junction, which is a major entry point into Tiruchi for traffic from Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, would help to discourage people from relieving themselves in the open and also keep the surroundings clean, activists have said.

The walls of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) compound and the stretch of road leading down from it are being misused as open toilets and garbage dumping grounds. “This is a commercially busy area, and attracts a sizeable number of people throughout the day. The absence of restrooms makes many passers-by urinate in any available spot. The authorities should install a toilet at this spot to ensure a cleaner environment,” P.Ayyarappan, president, Road Users Welfare Association, told The Hindu.

Mr. Ayyarappan suggested that self-help groups could be roped in to oversee the daily operations, and perhaps also charge a nominal fee to maintain the toilet. “The Corporation has carried out several public hygiene projects in the recent past, but seems to be overlooking this spot, even though people often complain about the stench of urine here,” he said.

Shops in the vicinity could also be involved in maintaining restrooms for their customers, say activists. “With bus passengers and shoppers frequenting the Toll Gate junction, it is in the interest of the commercial establishments here to provide hygienic facilities,” said social activist K.C. Neelamegam.

