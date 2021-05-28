Tiruchirapalli

Businessman’s gesture to the needy

THANJAVUR

A businessman is offering free food to those in need during this COVID-19 period.

Ranjith, running a mobile phone and accessories shop on Vadacheri Road at Pattukottai, places 50 packets of variety rice every day in front of his shop, which remains shut in view of the lockdown since May 24, so that those in need of the food to quench their hunger can pick up free of cost.

He also places an equal number of drinking water bottles along with the food packets so that those availing the free food could get their thirst quenched.

Ranjith who refuses to collect money or any other form of donation for his service is offering food to the needy ever since the outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

