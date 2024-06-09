ADVERTISEMENT

Businessman murdered in Thanjavur

Published - June 09, 2024 10:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man who was running a transport business was murdered in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Babu of Solanganallur in Tiruvarur district.

Babu was proceeding in a car with his son to Thanjavur to attend a house warming ceremony of an acquaintance when he was attacked along the Thanjavur by pass road at Gnanam Nagar on the outskirts of Thanjavur. 

Police sources said a car intercepted Babu’s vehicle. Two members came out of the car armed with sharp weapons and hacked Babu to death and escaped in their vehicle. Babu was running a transport business in Karaikal Port transporting coal to cement factories, the police said. The Thanjavur Taluk police are investigating.

CONNECT WITH US