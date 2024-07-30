GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Business tools to women from economically weak sections

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

City-based non-governmental organisation People’s Development Initiative (PDI) co-hosted a programme with management consultancy Capco to empower women from economically weak sections of society on Tuesday.

Approximately 30 women entrepreneurs from low-income neighbourhoods in Tharanallur, Uppuparai, Jailpettai, Sengulam Colony, Indira Nagar, Bells Ground, Kaalnayakan Street, Karuvattubettai, Ramamurthi Nagar, and Dharmanathapuram received toolkits sponsored by Capco. The kits included sewing machines, domestic flour mills, beauty parlour supplies, computer equipment for e-services and grocery items, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.