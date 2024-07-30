Business tools to women from economically weak sections

City-based non-governmental organisation People’s Development Initiative (PDI) co-hosted a programme with management consultancy Capco to empower women from economically weak sections of society on Tuesday.

Approximately 30 women entrepreneurs from low-income neighbourhoods in Tharanallur, Uppuparai, Jailpettai, Sengulam Colony, Indira Nagar, Bells Ground, Kaalnayakan Street, Karuvattubettai, Ramamurthi Nagar, and Dharmanathapuram received toolkits sponsored by Capco. The kits included sewing machines, domestic flour mills, beauty parlour supplies, computer equipment for e-services and grocery items, according to a press release.