ADVERTISEMENT

‘Business partners of BHEL, Tiruchi, need to ramp up capacities’

Published - June 21, 2024 07:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Executive Director of BHEL Tiruchi says government’s plans for capacity addition in coal-based power generation opened up opportunities for both BHEL and its partners

The Hindu Bureau

The Executive Director of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Tiruchi Complex, S. Prabhakar, has called upon business partners and material suppliers of the public sector major to ramp up their capacities to meet the demand for capacity addition in power generation in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a Business Partners Meet for pipes and tubes, Mr. Prabhakar highlighted the key role played by suppliers in the success of BHEL, Tiruchi, and observed that the government’s plans for capacity addition in coal-based power generation opened up opportunities for both BHEL and its partners to utilise their capacities fully.

Pipes and tube suppliers should review their capacities and consider collaborations and innovations to meet BHEL’s delivery timelines and growing demand, he said and emphasised the importance of delivery of quality products at optimum cost.

P. Samuthirapandi, General Manager, Material Management, BHEL Tiruchi, said the latest government guidelines and policies mandating the sourcing of material from Indian suppliers was a great opportunity for local vendors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Over 30 delegates from prominent pipes and tube suppliers from across the country participated in the meet, which featured presentation on the business prospects of BHEL, Tiruchi. Discussions were held to sensitise the business partners to BHEL’s technical and commercial requirements with regard to pipes and tubes, a BHEL press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US