Business hours of liquor shops in Tiruvarur reduced by two hours

TIRUVARUR

24 July 2020 18:43 IST

Business hours of TASMAC-run IMFL retail outlets in Tiruvarur district have been reduced by two hours from Friday. Collector T. Anand said in a press release that hitherto they functioned for 10 hours from 10 a.m. From July 24, the business hours would be reduced by two hours and the shops should down shutters by 6 p.m. The decision was taken in view of a large number of customers converging at the retail outlets after 6 p.m., he added.

