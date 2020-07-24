Tiruchirapalli

Business hours of liquor shops in Tiruvarur reduced by two hours

Business hours of TASMAC-run IMFL retail outlets in Tiruvarur district have been reduced by two hours from Friday. Collector T. Anand said in a press release that hitherto they functioned for 10 hours from 10 a.m. From July 24, the business hours would be reduced by two hours and the shops should down shutters by 6 p.m. The decision was taken in view of a large number of customers converging at the retail outlets after 6 p.m., he added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2020 6:45:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/business-hours-reduced/article32184220.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY