Business complex in knee-deep sewage

Concern over health hazards posed to customers and residents

Stagnation of sewage water in the basement floor of a commercial complex on Madurai road has posed serious health hazards to customers and local residents.

Customers visiting SBI, UCO Bank and the regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and other private commercial establishments at Shree complex undergo untold sufferings due to stagnation of the sewage water.

Knee-deep sewage, discharged by commercial establishments and those staying in the building, has been stagnating for more than two weeks, emitting a pungent stench and turning the area into a breeding ground for vectors. With sewage water occupying the entire basement floor, it looks like a pool.

Apparently, sewage generated from the building could not be discharged into the storm water drain on Madurai road ever since the construction of the drain began a few weeks ago. A few other complexes also face the issue. Since the outlet points have been blocked, the onus on clearing sewage has been passed on to owners of the complexes and buildings. Some of them engage private players to clear sewage water. However, the evidently half-hearted efforts have failed. There is also a view that the Corporation, which is supposed to ensure smooth flow of sewage and domestic waste, has passed the buck on users.

The tussle has ultimately caused hardship to hundreds of customers, pensioners and others, who visit the commercial complexes. It poses serious threat to public health to provident fund members, and elderly persons, who visit the EPFO office to get their grievance redressed. They fear that it will spread diseases especially when people are already going through trying times due to the spread of COVID-19.

“The customers face untold sufferings due to the problem. It is time the issue issue gets solved before the onset of monsoon,” says Shashikant Dahiya, Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, Tiruchi.

The tenants and the establishments that function in the complex took up the issue with the Corporation and owner of the building.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that he had personally visited the spot to take stock of the situation. The sewage stagnation posed the danger of spreading diseases. Hence, the owner and tenants of the complex had been served notices to solve the issue within seven days. Else, action would be taken against the responsible persons under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.