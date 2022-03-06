Business and cultural events galore on IIM campus

‘Dhruva 2022,’ the flagship festival of IIM Tiruchi, that culminated on Sunday witnessed quizzes, multi-level business and cultural competitions, and events such as band performances, music nights, and stand-up comedy sessions.

A panel discussion on the 'Age of Entrepreneurship' that involved interaction of students with path-breaking entrepreneurs was one of the highlights of the three-day event encompassing 16 business and nine cultural events.

Rajesh Doshi, CEO of Zebronics, the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony told the students that business was more of a relay race than a sprint as it involves trust and effort. Reflecting on his own experiences in establishing Zebronics, he explained that every step towards disruption and change came with risks, and that by taking calculated risks with a well thoughtout plan, one can emerge stronger. He emphasised the importance of always adapting and learning in the metaverse.

More than 12,700 students from various institutions across the country registered for the business-cultural festival.

During the interaction session with students that followed, Mr. Rajesh Doshi who fielded questions on the current manufacturing sector and competitive markets, sounded certain that reaching out to consumers with out-of-the-box ideas will push India to become a manufacturing hub.