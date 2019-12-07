Bushes hinder walkers’ routine

TIRUCHI

Walkers using the track around the Anna Stadium in the city complain that overgrown bushes along the path interrupt their exercise and pose various threats.

The walking track on Race Course Road encircling the Anna Stadium, the district sports complex, is a regular venue of exercise for several residents across the city. Some even travel to the track early in the morning for a walk. Due to the recent rains, bushes have grown a lot causing fear.

“I have been coming here to walk from Kottapattu. On weekdays, my wife and I walk for about an hour and on weekends, my family, including my siblings, join us. However, we're afraid of the bushes,” said K. Manavalan, a regular walker.

Some of the plants, when people inadvertently come into contact with them, are reportedly causing inflammation on the skin Mr. Manavalan said.

“Snakes, insects and rodents also lurk around the bushes because it provides them with shelter and fodder. It is difficult to walk on these tracks with all these threats, especially early in the morning,” he said.

Another regular walker S. Shanthi says that the track also lacks illumination.

“Winter mornings are long and the lights are either turned off without consideration or are not turned on at all sometimes. Authorities must understand the fact that women and the elderly come to walk here,” she said.

The walking track is a great facility otherwise and it is a shame that maintenance issues are driving walkers away from it, she added.

Corporation officials said that they had begun cutting down bushes and trees across the city in a phased manner.

“The walking track will be attended to soon,” a senior official said.