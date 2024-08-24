GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Buses to be operated round-the-clock for Velankanni festival from August 28

Published - August 24, 2024 05:45 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, will operate bus services to and from Velankanni in Nagapattinam district from August 28 in view of the annual festival of the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health at Velankanni.

R. Ponmudi, Managing Director of TNSTC Kumbakonam Division, said that services to Velankanni would be operated round the clock from Chennai, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Poondi Madhakovil, Oriyur, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Mayiladuthurai, Pattukottai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Nagore, and Karaikal from August 28 to September 9.

Special passenger service centres will function in the places mentioned above to assist and guide the passengers heading for Velankanni, he added.

