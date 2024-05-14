Buses of private schools inspected in Tiruchi and Perambalur

Buses of private schools used for transporting students were checked by district officials.

The exercise was held in Tiruchi on Tuesday with Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspecting the vehicles on a private school premises at Koothur near the city to ascertain if they were being operated as per government guidelines.

As many as 663 vehicles belonging to 147 schools in Tiruchi district were inspected in the first round. Eligibility certificates were issued to 596 vehicles. Some deficiencies were noted in 67 other vehicles and advised to rectify them for a review again. The remaining vehicles would be inspected before the opening of the schools, a press release said.

In Perambalur, the buses were inspected by Collector K. Karpagam on Monday to ascertain if the vehicles were maintained properly and safety-related measures were carried out in them. The annual joint inspection was carried out at the District Armed Reserve complex in the presence of Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, C. Shyamala Devi.

A total number of 120 school buses were subjected to inspection in the first round out of the 421 vehicles belonging to 42 private schools in the district. The remaining vehicles would be inspected within one week. Permission would be granted to operate the vehicles if they were found adhering to the rules and guidelines as prescribed by the government.

The Collector said all school vehicles should be operated as per the Motor Vehicles Rules. Emergency exit should be created in the vehicles to evacuate the students speedily in case of emergency. It should be ensured that the emergency exit was maintained properly if this provision was already made in school vehicles and should be checked periodically.

The school management should engage drivers who had in their possession licence for driving heavy vehicles and with experience. The drivers should drive the vehicles wearing the identity card given by the school management. First aid boxes and fire fighting gadgets should be installed in such vehicles. The registration of the vehicles would be cancelled under the Motor Vehicle Act if they were found not being maintained properly and action as per law would be initiated against the school management, the Collector further said.

A demonstration was conducted by firefighters and health officials on ways of evacuating students from school vehicles safely during emergency and ways of dousing fire. Officials from the School Education and Transport departments participated, an official release said