Concern over delay in completing bus stand work

TIRUCHI

09 December 2021 22:12 IST

Officials had initially said that the project was on fast track and would be completed in January 2021

The undue delay in completion of the remodelling of Chathiram Bus Stand has raised concern among the motorists and the passengers.

The project, which is being executed at a cost of ₹ 17.34 crore, is aimed at building an organised bus bays and other infrastructure at the Chathiram Bus Stand, which had been in use for more than 40 years without any standard infrastructure. Provision of 30 bus bus bays -15 of them in the ground floor and another 15 in the first floor, waiting hall for the passengers, leisure room for the bus crew, cloak room, mother feeding room, shops in ground floor and the first floor, food court, men and women toilets and facility to park 350 two wheelers were among the components of the project.

The Tiruchi Corporation had to face litigations from some quarters before launching the construction work in 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

Moreover, it had faced a tough time to allotting space to operate buses from Chathiram Bus Stand to various destinations in and outside the city.

It was supposed to be completed in two years from the date of issuance of work order. The officials had initially said that the project was on fast track and it would be completed in January 2021, three months in advance than the scheduled month of completion.

They exuded confidence that it would be thrown open to the public use before the announcement of elections to the State Assembly.

Almost seven months have passed since the DMK government assumed office in May. Soon after K.N. Nehru took charge as the Municipal Administration Minister he visited the work site to review the progress of the work. The officials told him that it would be completed within a few months.

It raised hope that the remodelled bus stand would be declared open on August 15. But, the project has not yet been completed yet.

The operation of buses from the temporary buys along the road side has had its impact on roads.

It continues to cause confusion and chaos in the Chathiram Bus Stand area as the bus crews load and offload passengers on the middle of roads. As buses occupy the entire spaces of roads, the phenomena literally prevents other vehicles. They have to wait for long to proceed further.

“We have no option but to operate from middle of the roads. The problem will be solved only after opening the Chathiram Bus Stand,” says a crew member of a private bus.

Ghouse Baig, a civic activist, said that it was unfortunate that the work had been dragged on for so long. It should be opened immediately.

Sources in the corporation said that almost all works had been completed. It was set for opening anytime.