22 September 2021 20:49 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Union (CRC labour union) affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress has urged the corporation officials to operate the old bus stand.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting held here recently under the chairmanship of G.Shanmugam, union president. It emphasised that the old bus stand should be brought into use well before the commencement of Deepavali season as the passenger movement would peak during that time.

Pointing out that people were finding it difficult to reach and leave the busy commercial area situated in the old bus stand area in view of the shifting of the bus stand to the temporary land near the STC Depot on Kumbakonam Road, the union urged the civic body to open the new bus stand facility created under the Smart City Project as early as possible since almost all the works had been completed.

The union demanded immediate repair of damaged roads and wanted necessary steps to clear waterlogging at the low-bridge area near the Marris Corner to ensure smooth flow of vehicles during the forthcoming monsoon.

Disbursement of collection bata on the same day, declaring the STC employees as frontline workers, special assistance for the STC employees who had expired due to COVID-19 infection and reimbursement of revenue loss incurred by the STCs due to implementation of ‘free ride’ for women in select services were the other demands of the union at the meeting.