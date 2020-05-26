Bus stand remodelling project, historic canal take a major hit

Acute labour shortage has hit the remodelling of Chathiram Bus Stand in the city.

Construction of a multi- level complex, creation of two terminals for buses with each having a capacity to accommodate 15 buses at a time, provision of a two-wheeler parking lot, construction of a food court, luggage safety counter, footpath, feeding room for lactating mothers, passenger waiting hall, construction of 28 shops are among the components of the project. In addition to it, there is also a plan to build eight sanitary complexes.

The project being implemented at a cost of ₹17.34 crore under the Smart City Initiative is aimed at providing modern amenities to passengers as well as ensuring trouble-free operation of about 300 bus services a day to various destinations in the city limit and neighbouring villages.

Tiruchi Corporation began construction in June last. But there was hardly any progress in the initial five months and the delay was attributed to the problem over devising a strategy to provide temporary space to the buses being operated from Chathiram Bus Stand.

In November, corporation officials, in association with city police, earmarked the site along St. Joseph’s College and Shrimati Indira Gandhi College for buses bound for various destinations. It was only after this move that construction work actually began.

The contractor, who bagged the project, engaged migrant workers mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for the construction work. By the time they were about to complete the foundation of the multi-level complex, the Centre clamped the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 virus, forcing the contractor to halt work on March 25.

After a gap of about two months, construction work began about two weeks ago. But the work is moving at a snail’s pace as most migrant workers returned to their native States. Only a few workers are engaged in the project site now and efforts are on to engage local workers. But it is said that they demand higher wages.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian, who reviewed the progress of the project with officials, told The Hindu that the contractor had been asked to expedite work. “Workers are in demand as most of the migrant workers have gone home. It has been decided to engage as many local workers as possible,” he said.