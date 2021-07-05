Bus services resume in Thanjavur, Karur districts

They remained suspended even after June 28 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases

The State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, on Monday operated around 2,500 buses after lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Around 400 to 450 buses each from depots located in the division’s six regions of Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Tiruchi and Karur operated on major routes, town services sectors and areas of high demand. The number of town buses and intra and inter-district services would be gradually increased depending on patronage, sources said.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Monday resumed bus services to various destinations from Karur.

The services were stopped on May 10 in view of the spread of COVID-19. Though the State government permitted resumption of inter-district and intra-district bus services a week ago in 27 districts, they were not permitted in Karur due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Following the State government’s permission to operate buses in remaining districts, including Karur, from Monday, TNSTC crew members arrived at their depots early in the morning and drove the vehicles to Karur bus stand. They began loading passengers from 6 a.m. by following standard operating procedures (SOP). Passengers without masks were not allowed to board.

Collector T. Prabhu Shankar visited the bus stand in Karur and checked whether the SOPs were followed. He asked the bus crews to fully comply with the rules and regulations on loading passengers.

He said 80% of the buses were operated on the first day of resumption of bus services. Depending upon the patronage, more buses would be operated.

In central region, TNSTC operations resumed in Tiruchi, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Perambalur districts on June 28 as they were among the 27 districts where bus services were permitted by the State government. However, services remained suspended in districts with a high number of COVID-19 cases such as Thanjavur and Karur.