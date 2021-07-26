Bus services restored

26 July 2021 19:45 IST

TIRUVARUR

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division restored suspended town bus services on two routes in Tiruvarur district on Sunday.

The services between Sithamalli and Mannargudi through Perugavazhnthan and Thalaiyamangalam and from Perugavazhnthan to Pattukottai via Muthupettai, which were earlier suspended by the Corporation, were restored.

