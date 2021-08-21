Tiruchirapalli

Bus services flagged off

PUDUKOTTAI

Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan flagged off bus services on 14 routes from Ponnamaravathy Bus Stand on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajakannappan said that 12 buses would be operated on the routes. Five of the services would run on changed routes and seven others were resumption of services. Eight were town bus services on which women could enjoy free rides. Steps would be taken to operate additional buses based on demand.

S. Reghupathy, Minister for Law, who was also present, said that steps would be taken to operate bus services to Palani and Tiruppur from Ponnamaravathy.

Collector Kavitha Ramu and other officials were present.


