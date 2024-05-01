Bus services being operated to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital

May 01, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Responding to complaints over shifting of the major departments of Nagapattinam GH to the Government Medical College Hospital Campus at Orathur, the district administration has said arrangements were in place to provide first aid at the old GH premises and transport patients needing follow up treatment to the new campus.

District Revenue Officer R. Baby in a statement said, bus services from Nagapattinam new bus stand to medical college in Orathur would start from 5 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and a total of 32 trips would be made. In the opposite direction, from the medical college 27 trips would be made from 6.15 a.m. to 9.40 p.m.

Clarifying that the Government hospital in the town will function on a 24/7 basis, the statement said, from pregnancy deliveries, CEMONC center and child care related facilities are in operation at the GH. Facilities to provide 24 hours first aid and ambulance service required to shift the patient to medical college in case of emergency were also available.

The district Medical college in Orathur was started on March 4 with 700 beds and 18 doctors are working on shift basis.