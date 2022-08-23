Bus service information centres to be set up

Special Correspondent TIRUVARUR:
August 23, 2022 17:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Round the clock bus service information centres will come up at Velankanni and at 16 other places identified for operation of special bus services to the shrine town from August 28 to September 9.

Disclosing this in a press release issued here on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has said that special officials and staff will be posted at the centres to provide information to commuters originating from Chennai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Oriyur, Poondi, Chidambaram, Pattukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Nagore and Karaikal in addition to Velankanni.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app