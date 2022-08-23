Bus service information centres to be set up

Round the clock bus service information centres will come up at Velankanni and at 16 other places identified for operation of special bus services to the shrine town from August 28 to September 9.

Disclosing this in a press release issued here on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, has said that special officials and staff will be posted at the centres to provide information to commuters originating from Chennai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Manapparai, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Oriyur, Poondi, Chidambaram, Pattukottai, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Nagore and Karaikal in addition to Velankanni.