Bus service between Thanjavur and Kumbakonam through Thirukarukkavur launched

May 19, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, introduced a bus service connecting the district headquarters with Kumbakonam through Thirukarukkavur on Friday.

According to a TNSTC release, the bus service bearing the number 454B will be operated between Thanjavur and Kumbakonam through Thittai, Melattur, Thirukarukkavur, Patteeswaram and Korkai. It will leave Thanjavur New Bus Stand at 9-35 a.m; 1-45 p.m; and 6 p.m, and from Kumbakonam at 7-30 a.m; 11-50 a.m; 4 p.m. and 8-30 p.m.

This service will be operated as a cut service from Thanjavur Old Bus Stand in the morning and it will leave the Old Bus Stand at 5-35 a.m. to reach Kumbakonam by 7-15 a.m. The running time for this service has been pegged at around two hours.

Rajya Sabha Member S. Kalyanasundaram flagged off this service from Korkkai on Friday at 4 p.m, the release added.

