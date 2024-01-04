ADVERTISEMENT

Bus runs over two motorcyclists near Keeranur

January 04, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons riding a motorcycle died after they were run over by a government bus on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway at Bommadimalai in Keeranur police station limits in the early hours on Thursday. The police gave the names of the victims as P. Ganesan, 53, and R. Rangasamy, 52.

The police said the bus that was on its way to Pudukottai knocked rammed the motorcycle from behind. The two fell down from the motorcycle and came under the wheels of the bus and died. Bus driver Murugaiah was detained. The Keeranur police registered a case. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US