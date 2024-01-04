GIFT a SubscriptionGift
  Data
  Shorts
  Health
  Editorial
  SEARCH Icon
Bus runs over two motorcyclists near Keeranur

January 04, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons riding a motorcycle died after they were run over by a government bus on the Tiruchi-Pudukottai national highway at Bommadimalai in Keeranur police station limits in the early hours on Thursday. The police gave the names of the victims as P. Ganesan, 53, and R. Rangasamy, 52.

The police said the bus that was on its way to Pudukottai knocked rammed the motorcycle from behind. The two fell down from the motorcycle and came under the wheels of the bus and died. Bus driver Murugaiah was detained. The Keeranur police registered a case. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

