Bus plunges into field

A private bus that plunged into a field near Thiruppanandhal in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

TIRUCHI

09 November 2021 21:40 IST

A private bus lost control and plunged into a road-side agricultural field near Thiruppanandhal in neighbouring Thanjavur district on Tuesday. The conductor sustained a simple injury on his hand.

Police sources said the bus was on its way to Ariyalur from Kumbakonam when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the field. There were 10 passengers in the bus, said police sources. Thiruppanandal police are investigating.

