Tiruchirapalli

Bus passengers have narrow escape

Passengers of a private bus had a providential escape on Tuesday when the vehicle lost control on Tiruchi-Madurai national highway near here and landed in a roadside ditch after the driver developed chest pain and died moments later.

The incident occurred in Manikandam police station limits when the bus was on its way to Annavasal from here. Police sources said the bus driver, V. Anand, 27, suddenly developed chest pain and collapsed over the steering wheel.

The vehicle went over the centre median to the other carriageway and landed in a ditch. There was no injury to passengers. The bus driver died on the way to the government hospital. Manikandam Police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 8:00:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/bus-passengers-have-narrow-escape/article34312305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY