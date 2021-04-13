Bus passengers have narrow escape

Passengers of a private bus had a providential escape on Tuesday when the vehicle lost control on Tiruchi-Madurai national highway near here and landed in a roadside ditch after the driver developed chest pain and died moments later.

The incident occurred in Manikandam police station limits when the bus was on its way to Annavasal from here. Police sources said the bus driver, V. Anand, 27, suddenly developed chest pain and collapsed over the steering wheel.

The vehicle went over the centre median to the other carriageway and landed in a ditch. There was no injury to passengers. The bus driver died on the way to the government hospital. Manikandam Police have registered a case.