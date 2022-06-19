Bus overturns, 15 injured

The overturned bus near Tiruvanaikoil road overbridge in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

: Fifteen persons were injured after a State Transport Corporation bus overturned near Tiruvanaikoil road overbridge on Sunday. The accident occurred in the evening when the bus was proceeding towards Chathiram bus stand from Sirugambur.

Police sources said the driver lost control while coming down the bridge. The bus hit the pavement and overturned. The bus driver was among the injured. The Traffic North Investigation unit is investigating.