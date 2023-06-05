Bus hits ambulance, kills driver trying to rescue accident victims, on Tiruchi-Chennai highway near Perambalur

June 05, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Three persons, including a woman, died, and five others sustained injuries, in multiple collisions involving four vehicles on the Tiruchi - Chennai national highway near Perambalur, early on Monday.

Police said the accident, involving a tractor, van, a ‘108’ ambulance and an omni bus took place at around 2 a.m. The deceased were identified as I. Rajendran (45), the ambulance driver, A. Kuppusamy (60) and S. Kavipriya (22) both of Dindigul district who were occupants of the van.

According to the police, a group of 10 persons on board the van were returning to Dindigul from Tiruvannamalai. The van collided with a tractor, while trying to overtake it. In the collision, the tractor overturned on the left side of the road while the van went over the centre median and came to a halt. Acting on information received, a ‘108’ ambulance rushed to the spot. The ambulance driver and paramedics were involved in rescuing the injured when an omni bus proceeding towards Tiruchi from Chennai hit the centre median and collided with the ambulance.

In the collision, the ambulance driver Rajendran, as well as Kuppusamy and Kavipriya who were helping in moving the injured, died on the spot, police said. The injured persons were subsequently admitted to the Government Headquarters Hospital at Perambalur. Among the injured were the tractor driver and a couple of occupants of the van.

Police personnel regulated vehicular movement at the site of the accident. Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam called on the injured persons at the hospital and enquired about their condition with doctors. The Perambalur police are investigating.