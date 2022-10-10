Tiruchirapalli

Bus falls on its side injuring 18 persons

The bus that fell on its side at Kovilacheri near Kumbakonam on Monday.

The bus that fell on its side at Kovilacheri near Kumbakonam on Monday. | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Eighteen person sustained injuries after a bus in which they were travelling fell on its side at Kovilacheri near Kumbakonam on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred early on Monday morning when the vehicle heading for Thanjavur from Chennai fell on its side after hitting a roadside culvert. On hearing about the accident, the Cholapuram police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers and moved them to the District Government Headquarters Hospital at Kumbakonam, where bus driver Karunamoorthy, conductor Karthikeyan and passengers Ramesh, Keerthiga, Vijayalakshmi, Chandrasekar and Thamizhselvi were admitted as in-patients.


