ADVERTISEMENT

Bus driver, one passenger killed after private bus collides with lorry in Tiruchi

April 02, 2024 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - TIRUCHI

The accident took place on the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway; 14 other persons were treated for minor injuries, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The private bus rammed into a brick-laden lorry in Tiruchi, early on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were killed when an omni bus, headed to Cumbum from Chennai, collided with a lorry in Tiruchi early on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus rammed the brick-laden lorry from behind near Sanjeevi Nagar, on the Chennai - Tiruchi National Highway.

The bus driver M. Chandran, 38, from Theni and a passenger R. Palaniyammal, 68,from Dindigul district died on the spot. Police said 14 other persons sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGHMGH) in Tiruchi.

The Tiruchi City Traffic police have filed a case and an investigation is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US