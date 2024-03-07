ADVERTISEMENT

Bus depot to come up at Kunnam in Perambalur district

March 07, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Thursday inspected the site identified for the establishment of a new bus depot at Kunnam in the district. The new bus depot is to be established under the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar scheme at a cost of ₹3.55 crore. The depot is to come up on the old Kunnam taluk office premises.

The Minister, who inspected the site, asked officials of the revenue, rural development, and transport departments to clean the area and create necessary infrastructure for buses to enter and exit and rest rooms for the bus crew.

Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam accompanied the Minister, an official press release said. 

