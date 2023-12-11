HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus conductor murdered near Viralimalai

December 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 57-year-old conductor with Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was allegedly murdered by his close relative at his house at Rajalipatti village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

Viralimalai police arrested S. Rajesh, 24, on the charge of murdering his relative R. Velu. Police said Velu and Samikannu, father of Rajesh, are brothers.

A land dispute is said to be the cause of the murder, according to the police. Rajesh, it is said, had argued with his grandfather over a land issue. Velu, who reportedly intervened, was stabbed allegedly by Rajesh leading to his death later at the Government Hospital, Manapparai. The Viralimalai police have registered a case of murder. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.