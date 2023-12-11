Bus conductor murdered near Viralimalai

December 11, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 57-year-old conductor with Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was allegedly murdered by his close relative at his house at Rajalipatti village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district on Sunday.

Viralimalai police arrested S. Rajesh, 24, on the charge of murdering his relative R. Velu. Police said Velu and Samikannu, father of Rajesh, are brothers.

A land dispute is said to be the cause of the murder, according to the police. Rajesh, it is said, had argued with his grandfather over a land issue. Velu, who reportedly intervened, was stabbed allegedly by Rajesh leading to his death later at the Government Hospital, Manapparai. The Viralimalai police have registered a case of murder.