‘Burst less noise-making and lesser air-polluting crackers’ 

The Hindu Bureau TIRUVARUR
October 20, 2022 19:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has urged revellers to burst less noise creating and lesser air polluting crackers during Deepavali celebrations. In a press release, she said the festival is celebrated by the young and the old by bursting crackers. At the same time, the revellers should keep in mind that the noise and air pollution caused by bursting of crackers might cause inconvenience to infants, aged people and the invalid. The Apex Court in its order delivered in 2018 had fixed two hours – from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - on Deepavali day for bursting of crackers. Hence, the Collector called upon the Deepavali revellers to celebrate the festival in a safe and environment-friendly manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app