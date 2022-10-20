‘Burst less noise-making and lesser air-polluting crackers’ 

Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan has urged revellers to burst less noise creating and lesser air polluting crackers during Deepavali celebrations. In a press release, she said the festival is celebrated by the young and the old by bursting crackers. At the same time, the revellers should keep in mind that the noise and air pollution caused by bursting of crackers might cause inconvenience to infants, aged people and the invalid. The Apex Court in its order delivered in 2018 had fixed two hours – from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - on Deepavali day for bursting of crackers. Hence, the Collector called upon the Deepavali revellers to celebrate the festival in a safe and environment-friendly manner.