Burning solid waste on roadside irks residents

People continue to dump hazardous waste at several places in Tiruchi

Sporadic incidents of burning of solid wastes on streets and roads continue to pose hardship to city residents, particularly elders and children.

According to sources, the Tiruchi Corporation has identified about 150 spots as vulnerable points where residents and traders dump waste on streets and roads. Most of the spots had garbage bins until they were removed a few years ago. City residents are not supposed to dump garbage in an open space but instead hand over domestic or commercial waste only to the garbage collectors, who visit door-to-door in each and every ward in the city. But a section of people continues to dump waste, including plastics, polythene carry bags, teacups and other hazardous waste at several vulnerable points of waste dumping in the city.

There are complaints of irregular visits by garbage collectors for door-to-door collection. It is alleged that in some parts of the city, the collection vehicles visit once in three days. Similarly, they invariably refuse to remove garden waste and non-recyclable waste. With no other options, residents simply dump them on roadsides or old garbage bin sites.

Though the sanitary workers transport waste from most of the identified dumping site, it is alleged that depending upon the situation and convenience a section of garbage collectors set fire to the garbage mounds. In some cases, residents, who could not stomach the foul smell emanating from the mounds, also set afire the garbage without minding the impact of it. The billowing smoke often troubles the residents.

V.O.C Road, Tiruchi-Dindigul road at Karumandapam, Selva Nagar, Warners Road, Reynolds Road and Bheema Nagar are among the roads where garbage is frequently set on fire.

Burning time

What is irritating the residents is the timing of burning garbage. In most cases, the garbage mounds are burnt in the morning, when the residents go for a morning walk or jog. The fitness seekers, who include elders, have been forced to inhale the toxic and polluted air.

“In spite of repeated complaints, the garbage heaps on our street are frequently burnt. It really troubles us,” says A. James of V.O.C. Street in Cantonment.

Besides sensitising the sanitary workers, he said that warning boards must be kept at all vulnerable points against those burning garbage. Similarly, closed-circuit television cameras must be installed at all vulnerable points to identify the habitual offenders.