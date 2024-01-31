ADVERTISEMENT

Burma Colony UPHC staff felicitated

January 31, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Burma Colony (Kallukulam) Urban Primary Health Centre under Thanjavur Corporation has retained the top spot in the rank list of UPHCs in Tamil Nadu for the third consecutive month in December 2023.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine releases the rank list of UPHCs every month based on their performance since April 2023. The Burma Colony UPHC rose to first place in October and again in November 2023.

The Burma Colony UPHC, which was inaugurated as a civic body health centre in 1967 by the former Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj, to commemorate Arulananthasamy Nadar centenary celebrations, bagged the first place for the third consecutive time in December 2023.

The rank list was prepared based on 20 indicators, which include average outpatients, in-patients per month, deliveries conducted per month and sterilisation performed, according to a Corporation release.

On Wednesday, Mayor S. .Ramanathan, Deputy Mayor Anjugam, Commissioner R. Maheshwari and others felicitated the Kallukulam UPHC staff led by Station Medical Officer A. S. Muthukumar, the release added.

