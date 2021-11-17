‘No approach road to burial ground’

Dalit residents of Peruvalappur near Lalgudi struggle to reach the burial grounds allotted to them during rainy days every year as they have to wade through a supply channel, locally called Nandi river, which passes through their village. Several requests from the people for construction of a bridge across the channel have gone unheeded.

Velusamy, a resident of the village, said that the issue was pending for the last 10 years. ‘Even last week, we waited with a body for at least two hours to cross over to the other side. Had we stepped in before, we would have all drowned,’ he said. While the burial grounds allotted for people belonging to backward classes are by the road, those for the Christian and Hindu Scheduled Castes are on the other side of the channel.

Whenever there is a death in the village, where at least 1,000 people reside, the biggest concern is if the people carrying the body would be able to cross the canal, he said. It is difficult for the pallbearers to hold the casket and walk through the water without slipping, he said.

A revenue official said that there was a bridge over the supply channel constructed by the State Highways connecting Kanakiliyanallur and Peruvalappur less than 100 metres away. It would be more feasible to lay an approach road to the burial ground from the bridge than to construct another bridge for this purpose, he said. “We have informed the people of this plan and will start work soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, a similar problem faced by the people of Puduvalasal in Karambakudi Block in Pudukottai district came to the fore on Wednesday.

The burial ground for over 100 families, who lived nearly 1.5 km away, is accessible only by crossing a supply channel, which had been flowing at full capacity due to the recent rain. The people took to the streets to stage a protest along with the body of an old woman who was to be buried, after several petitions to the district administration seeking an approach road allegedly failed to evoke any response.