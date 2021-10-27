CM urged to establish common burial ground

TIRUCHI

27 October 2021 21:06 IST

State Minorities Commission Chairman S. Peter Alphonse on Wednesday said that he would appeal to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to establish ‘samathuva’ (common or egalitarian) burial and cremation grounds across Tamil Nadu.

Establishment of ‘samathuva’ burial and cremation grounds administered by the State Government through local bodies would enable all, devoid of religious and caste barriers, to bury or cremate the dead persons as per their customs without any hindrance or apprehension being blocked by any one, he said.

Such a step was necessary to create a situation wherein none would have the authority or the power to say that there was no space to bury the dead of different communities and religion. Citing an observation by Madras High Court, he said there was no caste or religion for the dead persons, while exuding hope that the Chief Minister would pass necessary orders. He said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had started ‘samathuvapurams’ (egalitarian housing society) all over the State wherein families of different communities lived together.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the commission had been reconstituted by the Chief Minister and an IAS officer had been appointed as its member secretary. The Chief Minister had asked the commission to visit various districts to ascertain and discuss issues relating to the livelihood of religious and linguistic minorities residing all over the State. Acting on the Chief Minister’s direction, the commission was visiting different districts in the State and holding meetings with representatives of minority communities to ascertain their problems.

According to him, the commission had received information from many members of the minority communities that “right-wing communal forces” were preventing execution of new minor works such as construction of compound walls around their shrines or prayer halls or repairing a path at several places. Mr. Alphonse said some were trying to create “hate politics” among people in the State to advance their political influence but a vast majority of the people desired to live in harmony. Social harmony was essential for Tamil Nadu’s development.