Burglars target locked houses near Valanadu

Decamp with gold jewellery weighing over 25 sovereigns and ₹ 2.25 lakh

In a couple of house break-ins reported in the district, unidentified persons stole over 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash amounting to ₹2. 25 lakh from two locked houses at Muhamathiyapuram and Periya Arulpatti villages in Valanadu police station limits on Wednesday.

In the offence reported at Mumathiyapuram village, unidentified persons gained entry into the house of P. Subramani, 56, - the complainant - after breaking open the front door locks when he was away with his family to his relative’s house at Edamalaipattipudur in Tiruchi on Wednesday morning. The crime came to light when he returned home on Thursday.

Police sources said unknown culprits decamped with 24 sovereigns of gold jewels and ₹ 2 lakh from the house of Subramani. Fingerprint experts inspected the crime scene where a detective dog was brought to the spot to track the route taken by the culprits. The Valanadu police have registered a case.

In the other incident, unidentified persons entered into the house of S. Rani, 26, - the complainant - residing at Periya Arulpatti village after breaking the front door locks and stole gold jewellery weighing a little over two sovereigns and ₹25,000 from a bureau when she was away for work. The Valanadu police are probing the case.